September takes third in Fillies Turf after slow start

Happily also hampered early on as Aidan O’Brien fails to add to Group One haul
Rushing Fall ridden by jockey Javier Castellano wins the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on day one of the Breeders’ Cup World Championship at Del Mar Race Track in California. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Rushing Fall ridden by jockey Javier Castellano wins the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on day one of the Breeders’ Cup World Championship at Del Mar Race Track in California. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

 

Aidan O’Brien’s September fared best of the European raiders to finish third behind Rushing Fall in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar in California.

An unlucky loser in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last time out, September harmed her chances when completely missing the break. As a result Séamie Heffernan had no other option but to take his medicine and drop in at the rear, with stablemate Happily also meeting interference from her draw in stall two.

Rushing Fall, ridden by Javier Castellano, headed into the race unbeaten for Chad Brown and shot clear in the straight, chased by Best Performance.

September was really getting rolling down the middle of the track but unfortunately for her the line came too soon and she had to settle for third.

Happily never recovered her position after the early interference and finished well beaten.

Heffernan said: “She ran very well but I think I was a bit unlucky.”

O’Brien said: “Séamus’s filly ran well but Ryan [Moore] just looked after Happily as very early in the race her chance had gone. Séamie hit trouble on September, it was a very rough race, I think Happily will stay and could be an Oaks filly next year.

Frankie Dettori said of the unplaced Juliet Capulet: “I got a very good break and was in the right spot but she’s a sprinter and didn’t get home.”

Battle Of Midway showed tremendous guts to come out on top in an thrilling duel with Sharp Azteca in the final two furlongs to win the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Sharp Azteca was always on the front end under Paco Lopez and had the rail to help him in the home stretch.

Flavien Prat must have thought he was going to go cruising on by on Battle Of Midway as he joined the leader but Sharp Azteca proved a tough nut to crack.

Third in the Kentucky Derby back in May, Battle Of Midway was always going to stay the mile well and he proved mature enough to beat his elders at 14-1.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.