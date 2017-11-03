September takes third in Fillies Turf after slow start

Aidan O’Brien’s September fared best of the European raiders to finish third behind Rushing Fall in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar in California.

An unlucky loser in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last time out, September harmed her chances when completely missing the break. As a result Séamie Heffernan had no other option but to take his medicine and drop in at the rear, with stablemate Happily also meeting interference from her draw in stall two.

Rushing Fall, ridden by Javier Castellano, headed into the race unbeaten for Chad Brown and shot clear in the straight, chased by Best Performance.

September was really getting rolling down the middle of the track but unfortunately for her the line came too soon and she had to settle for third.

Happily never recovered her position after the early interference and finished well beaten.

Heffernan said: “She ran very well but I think I was a bit unlucky.”

O’Brien said: “Séamus’s filly ran well but Ryan [Moore] just looked after Happily as very early in the race her chance had gone. Séamie hit trouble on September, it was a very rough race, I think Happily will stay and could be an Oaks filly next year.

Frankie Dettori said of the unplaced Juliet Capulet: “I got a very good break and was in the right spot but she’s a sprinter and didn’t get home.”

Battle Of Midway showed tremendous guts to come out on top in an thrilling duel with Sharp Azteca in the final two furlongs to win the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Sharp Azteca was always on the front end under Paco Lopez and had the rail to help him in the home stretch.

Flavien Prat must have thought he was going to go cruising on by on Battle Of Midway as he joined the leader but Sharp Azteca proved a tough nut to crack.

Third in the Kentucky Derby back in May, Battle Of Midway was always going to stay the mile well and he proved mature enough to beat his elders at 14-1.