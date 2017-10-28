Saxon Warrior gives Aidan O’Brien record 26th Group One
Two-year-old battles back to take Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster under Ryan Moore
Aidan O’Brien won a record 26th Group One race at Doncaster on Saturday. Photograph:Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Aidan O’Brien secured a record 26th Group One victory of the year as Saxon Warrior claimed the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.
The Deep Impact colt made a huge impression on his racecourse debut at the Curragh and having followed up in last month’s Beresford Stakes at Naas, he was the 13-8 favourite to provide his trainer with an eighth triumph in this juvenile event.
Ryan Moore’s mount travelled powerfully throughout the one-mile contest, but looked booked for minor honours when the John Gosden-trained Roaring Line swept alongside and briefly went to the front.
However, he veered off a true line when push came to shove, giving Saxon Warrior a chance and he fought back admirably to claim a historic victory by a neck.
The winner’s stablemate, The Pentagon, was third.
