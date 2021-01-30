Saturday’s Fairyhouse meeting called off

An inspection will take place on Saturday afternoon ahead of Naas fixture on Sunday

Saturday’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been called off. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Saturday’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been called off. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Saturday’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been called off due an unraceable track.

An first inspection ahead of the card, which was set to feature the Grade Three Race Displays Mares Novice Hurdle, was carried out at 3pm on Friday, with officials deciding to take another look at 7.30am on Saturday due to the forecast.

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board statement said: “Following an inspection this morning at Fairyhouse, parts of the track were found to be unfit for racing after 12mm of rain overnight and the meeting scheduled to take place today (Saturday) has been cancelled.”

Sunday’s meeting at Naas is also under threat, with another classy fixture subject to an inspection on Saturday afternoon.

The IHRB added: “Furthermore, there will be a precautionary inspection at Naas at 3pm this afternoon ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place tomorrow.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.