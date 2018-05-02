Séamus Heffernan in line for Gustav Klimt ride in 2000 Guineas

Ryan Moore will miss Newmarket to ride Mendelssohn in Kentucky Derby
Séamus Heffernan could ride Aidan O’Brien’s Gustav Klimt in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Séamus Heffernan is in the frame for the plum ride on ante-post favourite Gustav Klimt in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

With Ryan Moore committed to riding Mendelssohn in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on the same day, trainer Aidan O’Brien has to shuffle his pack of jockeys.

While riding arrangements for Newmarket have yet to be fully confirmed, the Ballydoyle handler has given a strong hint Heffernan could team up with last month’s Leopardstown 2,000 Guineas Trial winner.

O’Brien’s son Donnacha is in line for the ride on Racing Post Trophy scorer Saxon Warrior, with plans to be made for the stable’s two other possible runners, US Navy Flag and Murillo.

“At the moment it looks like Séamus might ride Gustav, and that Donnacha will ride Saxon Warrior,” said O’Brien.

“That’s what we are thinking at the moment, but all those things can change.”

O’Brien was pleased to get Gustav Klimt started again after the son of Galileo had been off the track since July due to a minor setback.

“We were anxious to get a run into him as he had not run since Newmarket in the middle of the summer,” said O’Brien.

“We would have liked to have run him in the Dewhurst to find out a little bit more about him, so we’re a little bit in the dark. We think and hope he’s in good form.”

O’Brien reports Saxon Warrior to have done incredibly well over the winter.

“We’ve probably never had a horse to change so much over winter as he has – he’s turned into a monster of a horse – big, powerful and strong,” he said.

However, O’Brien has warned US Navy Flag might not run in what is the opening leg of the Qipco British Champions Series if the ground was unsuitable.

“US Navy Flag is a very solid horse and improved with racing,” said O’Brien.

“He’d love really nice ground, fast ground and he could be an exciting horse this year.

“If it’s going to get too slow he might not run, we might wait.”

