Ruby Walsh makes return to winning ways at Punchestown

Ruby Walsh scored his first win since returning from injury as My Sister Sarah claimed a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Walsh, sidelined since taking a crashing fall at Killarney in August, was having just his third ride back and after striking out on his first couple of attempts on Sunday, the Willie Mullins-trained My Sister Sarah ensured his return to the winner’s enclosure.

Sent off the 4-11 favourite, My Sister Sarah came home an easy 10-length winner and while Mullins was thrilled to see his stable jockey back in front, he was equally as enthused by his winner.

He said: “It’s nice to have Ruby back and we think that mare has a future.

“She has a lovely pedigree that includes Long Run, so stamina shouldn’t be any problem. Hopefully she’ll improve her hurdling.”