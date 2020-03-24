Racing set to close down until at least April 19th under new measures

Fairyhouse’s Easter meeting set to be first major Irish festival to be postponed

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Action from Tuesday’s Clonmel meeting. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The Dundalk fixture scheduled for Wednesday will not go ahead as Irish racing is set to grind to a halt until at least Sunday, April 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Increased Government measures announced on Tuesday to fight the spread of Covid-19 include a ban on all sporting events including those behind closed doors.

Irish racing had been operating a behind closed doors since Friday week last.

Although racing was called off in both Britain and France last week the board of Horse Racing Ireland controversially opted to keep the sport going with further social distancing measures in place at tracks.

That allowed the 2020 Flat season on turf to begin at Naas on Monday while racing also took place at Clonmel on Tuesday.

However, enhanced Government restrictions will take effect from midnight tonight and race meetings are one of the sectors affected.

The first Curragh fixture of the year had been scheduled for Saturday, while the first impact on one of Ireland’s major festivals will be at Fairyhouse’s Easter festival, featuring the Irish Grand National, which had been due to take place between April 11th-13th.

Earlier on Monday the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirmed that point-to-points are cancelled until further notice due to the “ever evolving situation” involving Covid-19.

Last weekend’s point-to-point fixtures were cancelled due to the difficulty of enforcing a ‘behind closed doors’ policy on action that basically takes place in a field.

“Point-to-points will recommence when it is deemed appropriate to do so,” said an IHRB statement.

The point-to-point season is due end in early June.

