Racing chief admits ‘a sigh of relief’ over rejection of Level 5 restrictions

Level 3 restrictions means spectator numbers of up to 200 people will no longer apply

Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Racing officials have admitted to “a sigh of relief” at news that the Government is set to reject advice to impose Level 5 lockdown restrictions due to coronavirus.

It means racing will be able to continue behind closed doors albeit nationwide Level 3 restrictions means outdoor spectator numbers of up to 200 people will no longer apply.

The most stringent Level 5 would have seen racing grind to a halt for the first time since resuming on June 8th.

That top level of restrictions was the advice given to Government on Monday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“Given what was in the news this morning I think the main feeling is of a sigh of relief,” said Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh on Monday evening.

“Level 3 means we are back to where we were a fortnight ago but it does mean racing can continue which is important. As always safety has to be the priority.

“Level 2 is better than Level 3. But Level 3 is better than Level 4 or 5,” he added.

A slight easing of restrictions had seen owners allowed go racing under rules that allowed up to 200 spectators at large outdoor sporting facilities able to cater for 5,000 people or more.

That began two weeks ago at the start of the Listowel festival when two owners per runner were permitted on a given day.

Under the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap racing can continue behind closed doors up to and including Level 4.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.