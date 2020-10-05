Racing chief admits ‘a sigh of relief’ over rejection of Level 5 restrictions

Racing officials have admitted to “a sigh of relief” at news that the Government is set to reject advice to impose Level 5 lockdown restrictions due to coronavirus.

It means racing will be able to continue behind closed doors albeit nationwide Level 3 restrictions means outdoor spectator numbers of up to 200 people will no longer apply.

The most stringent Level 5 would have seen racing grind to a halt for the first time since resuming on June 8th.

That top level of restrictions was the advice given to Government on Monday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“Given what was in the news this morning I think the main feeling is of a sigh of relief,” said Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh on Monday evening.

“Level 3 means we are back to where we were a fortnight ago but it does mean racing can continue which is important. As always safety has to be the priority.

“Level 2 is better than Level 3. But Level 3 is better than Level 4 or 5,” he added.

A slight easing of restrictions had seen owners allowed go racing under rules that allowed up to 200 spectators at large outdoor sporting facilities able to cater for 5,000 people or more.

That began two weeks ago at the start of the Listowel festival when two owners per runner were permitted on a given day.

Under the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap racing can continue behind closed doors up to and including Level 4.