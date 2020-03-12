Racing at Down Royal will be behind closed doors

Down Royal’s officials have announced they intend to run their St Patrick’s Day fixture behind closed doors next week.

The Irish Government’s measures to counter the threat of coronavirus has prompted speculation about racing in Ireland being in the balance.

Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled as part of the fight against Covid-19.

It is understood that Horse Racing Ireland is considering the implications of that for the sport. No statement has been made yet by racing’s ruling body.

However, Down Royal, one of two tracks in Northern Ireland, were quick to say they hope to race behind closed doors this Tuesday.

A statement said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused; however the health and safety of racegoers is our priority.

“Only runners, riders and trainers will be in attendance, with turnstiles closed to racegoers. Ticketholders will automatically receive a full refund within 14 working days.”

Down Royal’s chief executive also told the Irish Times: “This is our decision. We’re still waiting to hear form Horse Racing Ireland just in terms of official standing but I had to get ahead of the game.

“We’re very hopeful of being able to race behind closed doors. I couldn’t delay it anymore. There’s going to be a lot of work to communicate with the public.

“We’ve over 3,000 individuals already booked in. We saw a spike in our sales with the St Patrick’s Day celebrations being called off.”

Racing behind closed doors has been taking place in other racing jurisdictions around the world during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Behind closed doors would mean the jockeys, the horses and their handlers, as well as officials. The model to officiate has to stand, just in terms of getting the racing product under way and broadcastable.

“I’ve spoken to the bookmakers and it wouldn’t make sense for them to stand. There would be no revenue generation. We have 56 bookmakers stand at our race meetings (normally.”

The next race meeting due to take place in Ireland is Friday evening’s fixture at Dundalk. Racing is also due to take place over the weekend at Navan and Limerick.