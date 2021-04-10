Rachael Blackmore caps historic season as Minella Times wins Grand National

Trainer Henry de Bromhead enjoys a one-two as Irish horses complete clean sweep

Updated: 4 minutes ago

Minella Times ridden by Rachael Blackmore win the Randox Grand National at Aintree. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Rachael Blackmore made more history at Aintree as she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times.

Blackmore led home a one-two for trainer Henry de Bromhead, winning at 11-1 from 100-1 runner-up Balko Des Flos.

The Irish jockey, who last month was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – on De Bromhead’s Honeysuckle – bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory at Aintree.

Aidan Coleman partnered Balko Des Flos and Any Second Now was third for trainer Ted Walsh, with Willie Mullins’sBurrows Saint finishing fourth to complete a clean sweep for Irish horses.

Blackmore told ITV Racing: “I just cannot believe it. He was an absolutely sensational spin.

“What Henry de Bromhead does with these horses, I don’t know! I’m so lucky to be riding them, I just cannot believe I’m after winning the Grand National. This is unbelievable.”

Blackmore was full of praise for Minella Times, one of seven horses in the race owned by JP McManus – among them Any Second Now.

Blackmore added: “He was just incredible, he jumped beautifully.

“I was trying to wait for as long as I could – when we jumped the last and I asked him for a bit, he was there. It’s just incredible.

“I don’t feel male or female right now – I don’t even feel human. This is just unbelievable.”

Full report to follow

