Rachael Blackmore and Bob Olinger storm home in Ballymore

Rachael Blackmore’s dream Cheltenham Festival continued into the second day as Bob Olinger sprouted wings in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

With the Champion Hurdle already in the bag through Honeysuckle and a top-class book of rides to come through the rest of the week, Blackmore is proving unstoppable.

Harry Cobden tried to dominate from the front at a steady tempo on Bravemansgame and in the early stages the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger (6-4 favourite) was keen enough, pulling himself into second position.

As they went down the back straight Bear Ghylls attempted to inject some pace to the race and put pressure on the leader, as Blackmore sat in wait.

Paul Townend was scraping the paint on Gaillard Du Mesnil and did get a little short of room at the second-last, as Blackmore forced her way between Bravemansgame and Bear Ghylls.

But turning in there was only going to be one winner and it was a matter of ‘how far?’. The answer was seven and a half lengths back to Gaillard Du Mesnil.

De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted with him. Rachael was brilliant on him again and he couldn’t have done it any better.

“He’s a horse we’ve always liked. He’s done very little wrong and he’s very exciting. I started the season aiming at the Supreme, but everyone persuaded me, quite rightly, to step up in trip.

“We were very hopeful coming here, but it was obviously a very good race and you never know on the day.”

On future plans, he added: “We’ll get through his novice season and see.

“He’s built like a chaser and jumps like one, so we’d normally look at going that way, but we’ll speak to Brian (Acheson, owner) and Robcour and see what everyone would like to do. We’ll enjoy today.”

De Bromhead also reported Honeysuckle in good shape following her brilliant performance.

He said: “She was great and was really good this morning. We’re delighted with her — she’s full of herself. I’d imagine we’ll probably look towards Punchestown, but we haven’t decided yet.”

Blackmore said: “That was fantastic. I’m so delighted for Brian Acheson and his family. They put a lot of into the game and to get a win like that today is phenomenal — they’ve got a very special horse on their hands.

“I didn’t get as smooth a run as I thought I would in such a small field. He was a little bit keen passing the stands the first time, but the manner in which he’s done it, he’s a massive future ahead of him. He stays and has a helluva a lot of speed as well. A lot of people have thought an awful lot of this horse, so it’s great he could go and do that today and really show what he’s made of.”

Reflecting on Honeysuckle, she said: “I’m still speechless after yesterday. It was a massive day and I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think I’ll get to reflect on it until the week is done maybe. We’re steamrolling on to today and we’ll reflect at some stage.”

Meanwhile, Monkfish maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a comprehensive success in the Novices’ Chase. A narrow winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s festival, the Willie Mullins-trained chestnut was the 1-4 favourite to strike gold in the Cotswolds for a second time, having been faultless in three previous chase starts.

It was not entirely plain sailing for odds-on backers, with The Big Breakaway more than matching Monkfish in the jumping department for much of the three-mile contest, before Paul Townend’s mount displayed his superior class to move clear before the home turn.

The presence of the riderless Eklat De Rire, who unseated Blackmore earlier in the race, will have had Monkfish’s supporters sweating in the home straight, as would a mistake at the final fence. But it ultimately made no difference to the result, with the giant seven-year-old galloping up the hill to score by six and a half lengths from Fiddlerontheroof.

Heaven Help Us turned what is usually a competitive handicap into a procession when making nearly every yard of the running in the Coral Cup. Trained by Paul Hennessy, who until recently was better known as a greyhound handler, the 33-1 shot was left clear at the last when Blue Sari fell, but the winner had flown in any case.

Witness Protection attempted to keep pace with Heaven Help Us throughout, but by the home turn those exertions had taken a toll. While the field tried to reel in the long-time leader, Heaven Help Us kept finding for 7lb claimer Richard Condon, pulling nine lengths clear at the line.

Nicky Henderson’s Craigneiche came out of the pack for second, with Tea Clipper and Sayo filling the places. Condon was also on board when the mare won at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out, but she was defying an 12lb higher mark this time.