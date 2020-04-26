QIPCO pulls out of Irish Champions Stakes sponsorship deal

The race is the most valuable event in Irish flat racing’s showpiece weekend

Ryan Moore wins the Irish Champion Stakes on Magical last year. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ryan Moore wins the Irish Champion Stakes on Magical last year. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

The Qatari investment vehicle QIPCO has pulled out of sponsoring the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

QIPCO and its most prominent figure, Sheikh Fahad, have been central to the development of ‘Irish Champions Weekend’ over the last six years.

The race is the most valuable event in Irish flat racing’s showpiece weekend and was worth €1.25 million last year when it was won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Magical.

The Sheikh’s Qatar Racing colours were carried to Champion Stakes success the year before on Roaring Lion.

The current uncertain economic climate has prompted QIPCO to focus its sponsorship commitments on Britain.

“Six weeks ago, before all this (Covid-19 pandemic) blew up, Leopardstown were advised that they wouldn’t be continuing so started the process of looking for a replacement. But obviously events have intervened,” said Brian Kavanagh, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland which operates Leopardstown.

“They came in initially to get the race started and stayed longer than they’d intended. It was initially one year, then three and became six. They very much helped to build up Champions Weekend. So we’re sorry to see them go but with them all the best,” he added.

The Champion Stakes was QIPCO’s sole sponsorship in Ireland but a spokesman has indicated it will continue to be a major contributor in Britain including through Champions Day at Ascot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.