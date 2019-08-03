Poet writes a piece of history at Galway

One Cool Poet created a memorable piece of Galway history when winning for the third time in six days at the Festival.

Trained by Matthew Smith, the seven-year-old had only previously won one of his 29 races — but has became just the second ever to win three times at the seven-day meeting.

His great week started on Tuesday with a win over an extended mile, scraping home by a neck.

On Thursday he stepped up to a mile and a half and defied a 6lb penalty, winning by a comfortable length and a half.

Turned out again under a 12lb penalty over the same distance on Saturday -and once again ridden by Billy Lee, as he had been all week — he came sweeping through to record his easiest success of all by five lengths at 11-4 in the McDonogh Capital Investments Handicap.

“It is brilliant. I’m shocked, and it is dream stuff for me,” said Smith.

“He has been up and down to the yard all week and was out in the field on Wednesday, had a hack on Thursday morning, same on Friday and then today.

“He was really relaxed and chilled out in the parade ring, and I was going to tell Billy (Lee) that I thought he was better today — but was nearly afraid to say it!

“Busted Tycoon did it a few years ago. But that was on the Flat and over hurdles — and this lad is the first to do three on the Flat.”