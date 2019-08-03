Poet writes a piece of history at Galway

One Cool Poet wins for third time this week at Ballybrit

One Cool Poet and Billy Lee win their third race of the week in the McDonagh Capital Investments Handicap at the Galway Festival. Photograph: PA Wire

One Cool Poet and Billy Lee win their third race of the week in the McDonagh Capital Investments Handicap at the Galway Festival. Photograph: PA Wire

 

One Cool Poet created a memorable piece of Galway history when winning for the third time in six days at the Festival.

Trained by Matthew Smith, the seven-year-old had only previously won one of his 29 races — but has became just the second ever to win three times at the seven-day meeting.

His great week started on Tuesday with a win over an extended mile, scraping home by a neck.

On Thursday he stepped up to a mile and a half and defied a 6lb penalty, winning by a comfortable length and a half.

Turned out again under a 12lb penalty over the same distance on Saturday -and once again ridden by Billy Lee, as he had been all week — he came sweeping through to record his easiest success of all by five lengths at 11-4 in the McDonogh Capital Investments Handicap.

“It is brilliant. I’m shocked, and it is dream stuff for me,” said Smith.

“He has been up and down to the yard all week and was out in the field on Wednesday, had a hack on Thursday morning, same on Friday and then today.

“He was really relaxed and chilled out in the parade ring, and I was going to tell Billy (Lee) that I thought he was better today — but was nearly afraid to say it!

“Busted Tycoon did it a few years ago. But that was on the Flat and over hurdles — and this lad is the first to do three on the Flat.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.