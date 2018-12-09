Paul Townend lands 275-1 four-timer at Cork

Townend has a two-winner lead over Rachael Blackmore in jockeys championship
Paul Townend landed a 275-1 four-timer at Cork on Sunday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

A 275-1 Cork four-timer for Paul Townend on Sunday saw him gain a two winner lead over Rachael Blackmore at the top of the jump jockeys championship.

Both riders began the day on 62 winners each and Blackmore enjoyed a good day at Punchestown with a double on Due Reward and Artic Pearl.

However the pioneering rider, who hopes to become the first woman ever to be crowned champion jockey, ultimately gave best to her rival’s exceptional afternoon in Cork.

Townend rode the Willie Mullins trio Maze Runner, Come To Me and Camelia De Cotte to victory.

In addition, Mullins’s Great Field was a 4-7 favourite for the Grade Two Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase only to fall at the second fence. Townend took advantage with a lucky ‘spare’ for Pat Fahy on Castlegrace Paddy who scored at 13-2.

It could have been even worse for Blackmore as a remarkable five-timer looked within Townend’s grasp for much of the final race at Cork.

However Townend’s mount Eight And Bob was nabbed in the dying strides of the handicap hurdle by Ronald Pump.

Blackmore’s Punchestown double started with Due Reward leading home a Henry De Bromhead novice hurdle one-two.

The Gigginstown Stud-owned winner is likely to go to Leopardstown over Christmas and the winning trainer said: “We may look at the good two mile handicap hurdle. He’s also in the Grade One at Leopardstown.”

Artic Pearl pounced late under Blackmore to beat Jake Peter by half a length in a handicap hurdle.

In other news Dermot Weld’s Eziyra did best of the three Irish trained challengers when finishing third in Sunday morning’s Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

Eziyra was behind the locally based winner Exultant, a horse previously trained by Michael Halford who finished third in last year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas when known as Irishcorrespondent.

