Owners will be allowed restricted access to race meetings from July 20th

Owners will be allowed go racing under certain restrictions next month, Horse Racing Ireland has confirmed.

Racing’s ruling body outlined on Thursday how two owners per horse will be allowed go racing to watch their race from July 20th.

That will be subject to the same health screening process and temperature checks on arrival at the track which currently apply.

HRI has also confirmed that the ban on those over 70 from going racing will be lifted from this Wednesday.

The steps are in line with the Government’s announcement last week regarding the roadmap for reopening of society and business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other easing of restrictions planned for July 20th will include racecourses being allowed nominate up to five attendees which could include sponsors. Social-distanced trophy presentations will be permitted for feature races.

“While we’re announcing some easing of the restrictions today, it is very important that everybody continues to comply with the rules on the racecourse around social distancing and face masks, and the requirements around pre-health screening,” HRI’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh said.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm that owners will be permitted to return to the racecourse on July 20th with certain restrictions.

“Owners play a key role in Irish racing and their loyalty during this difficult period has been especially noteworthy. From July 20th, two owners per horse will be allowed to access the racecourse to see their horse run,” he added.

In other news Aidan O’Brien has revealed he could have up to six runners in Saturday week’s Epsom Derby.

They include the Royal Ascot winner Russian Emperor, the Irish Guineas runner-up Vatican City and Mogul. Another contender may be Armory, although he might wait for the French Derby a day later.

One horse absent from Epsom however will be Godolphin’s big hope Military March who has met with a setback.

Fourth in the 2,000 Guineas last time out, Military March’s trainer Saeed Bin Suroor predicted the colt may be back in action by October.

“It’s sad he’s not running. He ran a good race in the Guineas and the Derby looked the perfect race for him,” he said.