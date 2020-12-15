Owners must be allowed return to races, says O’Leary

Both Horse Racing Ireland and the country’s racetracks have been urged to push for owners to be allowed go racing again or risk ownership levels sliding in the sport.

That’s the view of Eddie O’Leary, spokesman for Gigginstown Stud, and brother of Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, who pointed to the recent return of spectators to tracks in England as a stark contrast to the situation here.

Irish racing is facing into Christmas action taking place behind closed doors at a time which is normally one of the busiest of the year in terms of spectator attendance.

Coronavirus protocols mean that situation is unlikely to change anytime soon and O’Leary is worried in particular that owners continuing to be barred from going racing will have a long-term impact on the sport.

“Racing has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt it can handle these Covid protocols safely,” he said before stressing that his urging for a return of owners is not because he or his brother want to go racing again.

“This is not about Gigginstown. I’m concerned about the ordinary fella, the syndicate fella, who has a horse in training and it’s his hobby. They should be catered for sooner rather than later.

“Because owners will accept one year off the track - they will not accept a second one. They’ll find a different hobby,” O’Leary added.

Apart from a brief two week period in September, when up to 200 owners were allowed on racecourses, racing in Ireland has taken place with only essential personnel allowed behind closed doors since its resumption in June.

“I think HRI need to be stronger on this. Jockeys are essential obviously. But aren’t trainers and owners essential as well? They should be. We have an industry to look after. It’s not just about the racecourses.

“Owners are back in England a long time and spectators are back in non-Tier 3 areas,” said O’Leary.

“I’m concerned about the fella with a horse in training. It’s an expensive hobby. They want to go racing. They should be catered for first. Tracks should put something on for them. They (the racecourses) and HRI should be pushing to get owners back racing.

“As horses go by the wayside with injuries they will not be replaced, and then it’s a slippery slope,” he added.

Five guests

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic HRI has said it is guided by government guidelines which outline how sporting events must take place behind closed doors.

Currently racecourses are allowed up to five guests at a meeting. Some have used that to invite a feature race sponsor or some of their directors but others have haven’t done so at all.

Leopardstown’s Christmas festival is traditionally a major festive event for Dublin racegoers in particular.

Last year the HRI owned track reported an official attendance of 57,035 over the four days. Ireland’s other four-day Christmas festival at Limerick attracted over 40,000.

Leopadardstown’s chief executive Tim Husband wouldn’t comment on the financial cost of a behind closed doors festival this Christmas but said on Tuesday: “It’s obviously our biggest pay-day of the year.

“For us the priority is to be racing and we are still racing. We are in a privileged position to be able to do that.

“It would be good to have members of the public there but I think we all have to be very patient on that and look at the big picture. (But) financially it is the most challenging period of the year for us.”

The cross-channel Christmas highlight is the King George VI Chase at Kempton where up to 2,000 spectators will be allowed attend, although not anyone living in nearby London which is entering the highest Tier 3 coronavirus status. Kempton itself is in a Tier 2 area in Surrey.