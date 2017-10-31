Our Duke heads stellar field for Down Royal Champion Chase

Jessica Harrington’s star among 11 entries but Coneygree could head for Wetherby

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Robbie Power celebrates Our Duke’s victory in the 2017 Irish Grant National. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Robbie Power celebrates Our Duke’s victory in the 2017 Irish Grant National. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Our Duke is the star name among 11 remaining entries in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.

Jessica Harrington’s charge dominated the Irish Grand National as a novice last season and the sky is the limit for him this campaign.

Gigginstown House Stud are sure to field the main opposition and are responsible for six possible runners.

Last year’s winner Valseur Lido, who had his 2016-17 season cut short by injury, and Sub Lieutenant could represent Henry de Bromhead.

Noel Meade can choose from Road To Respect, who is improving at a rate of knots, and Disko.

Both horses also hold an entry in the Grade Two over two and a half miles on the same card.

Alpha Des Obeaux (Mouse Morris) and Outlander (Gordon Elliott) are the others for Michael O’Leary’s team.

Jonjo O’Neill has left in More Of That, while Coneygree is also still a possible — but both horses have the option of the Charlie Hall at Wetherby.

Zabana and Carlingford Lough complete the list.

The latter is trained by John Kiely, who said: “We’ve been very lucky that he’s stayed sound for so long.

“His legs might be getting a bit weary now and we’re just waiting to see where we stand with him.

“You only get the likes of this fella once in a life-time — he’s just exceptional.

“He had a run in Punchestown but was a bit rusty. They went a bit fast and he didn’t get much chance but I think the race will have brought him on a nice bit.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.