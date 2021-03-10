Oisín Murphy to make return from drugs ban on Friday

Irish jockey was banned for three months after test found traces of cocaine in system

Oisín Murphy will return from his drugs ban at Lingfield on Friday. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Champion jockey Oisín Murphy will return to action following his drugs ban with three rides at Lingfield on Friday.

The champion jockey was banned for three months after a racecourse test, taken at Chantilly in July, found traces of cocaine in his system.

Having always strenuously denied he had taken any drugs, Murphy requested a B sample — and upon receiving the results, France Galop held a hearing where the rider’s defence of environmental contamination from a sexual encounter and scientific hair test evidence was accepted.

Murphy’s suspension took into account his defence, and he will launch his comeback aboard Rain Gauge in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novice Stakes at the Surrey venue.

Rain Gauge’s trainer James Tate has also booked Murphy for Sky Commander in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap, while the rider will complete his relatively low-key return aboard the Sylvester Kirk-trained He Can Dance in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Handicap.

