O’Brien well set to land a 10th Vertem Futurity

Ballydoyle trainer has seven of the 18 entries in the race at Doncaster this weekend

Aidan O’Brien will hope to win a 10th Vertem Futurity at Doncaster. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Aidan O’Brien will hope to win a 10th Vertem Futurity at Doncaster. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Aidan O’Brien has a record-equalling 10th Vertem Futurity success in his sights at Doncaster on Saturday. Ireland’s champion trainer is one shy of the legendary Henry Cecil’s 10 victories in the final Group 1 prize of the British flat season.

O’Brien has seven of the 18 entries in the mile highlight after Monday’s entry stage including Wembley, runner up in both the Dewhurst and National Stakes on his last two starts.

The last three Futurity winners have gone on to land the following year’s 2,000 Guineas including the Ballydoyle pair, Saxon Warrior (2018) and Magna Grecia (2019.)

Kameko scored in the race last year when it was switched to the all-weather at Newcastle after Doncaster was rained off.

Van Gogh, runner up to Godolphin’s One Ruler in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes, could renew rivalries with that colt while O’Brien’s Group 3 winning filly Divinely is also among the 18.

The only filly to win the race in its 60-year history was the Paddy Prendergast trained Noblesse in 1962.

O’Brien, who landed the Dewhurst with St Mark’s Basilica over a week ago, saw two previous Futurity winners, Camelot (2011) and Kingsbarns (2012,) ridden by his son Joseph.

The latter is set to be represented on Saturday by the Champagne Stakes third State Of Rest. Other Irish interest might come from Jim Bolger’s Mac Swiney, winner of the Curragh’s Futurity in August.

Bolshoi Ballet was a four length maiden winner at Leopardstown on Friday but initial bookmaker reaction was to install One Ruler as a 5-2 favourite to emerge on top.

Trainer Roger Varian, who won the race in 2013 with Kingston Hill, supplemented Baradar into the Futurity on Monday. The son of Muhaarar won at York earlier this month, his second win in three starts.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.