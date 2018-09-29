O’Brien’s Fairyland denies The Mackem Bullet for a second time

Irish trainer secures Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket
Fairyland ridden by Donnacha O’Brien wins The Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Fairyland narrowly denied The Mackem Bullet for a second time this season in a thrilling climax to the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Fairyland claimed her third win from four starts when seeing off Brian Ellison’s The Mackem Bullet by a nose in the Lowther Stakes at York in August and it was a similarly close fought battle in this six-furlong Group One.

Both horses were positioned prominently from the off, but 6-1 chance Fairyland looked to be travelling much the better entering the final furlong.

However, 25-1 shot The Mackem Bullet refused to go down without a fight and there was just a neck between them at the line.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted with her. We thought she would come forward from York and she did.

“She is a lovely filly. She was just back at York after having a break, having gone through the whole thing [bug at yard]. They were all very sick.

“Donnacha gave her a peach of a ride and she has loads of speed. We always thought she would stay and maybe get a mile, but she is not short of speed.

“She has a lovely mind and relaxes. I’d probably not run her again [this season].”

Ellison was proud of The Mackem Bullet’s performance and is eyeing a trip to Churchill Downs.

He said: “The Breeders’ Cup is on the agenda now. She is a good filly. She is one of the best fillies around.

“That is three good runs she has put together now and I couldn’t see her being out the places today as I didn’t think there anything wrong with the Lowther form.

“She has improved with every run as well. Oisín [Murphy] said she is crying out for a mile. We will see what the owners want to do.”

Pretty Pollyanna was the 6-4 favourite to confirm her place at the head of ante-post lists for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Oasis Dream could not add to her victories in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and Prix Morny, however, passing the post in fourth.

