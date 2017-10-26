O’Brien fields four runners in Racing Post Trophy as he chases record

Aidan O’Brien will field four of the 12 runners in Saturday’s Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster as he seeks a record-breaking 26th victory at the highest level this year.

The Pentagon, Saxon Warrior, Seahenge and Coat Of Arms are the chosen quartet and if one manages to win, their place in history will be assured as the horse who helped O’Brien surpass Bobby Frankel’s Group/Grade One tally.

Despite Saxon Warrior and The Pentagon dominating the betting for next year’s Derby, the two-year-old bringing the best form into the race is Jim Bolger’s National Stakes winner Verbal Dexterity, who was forced to miss the Dewhurst after scoping dirty. Bolger also runs Theobald.

Heading up the home team is John Gosden’s unbeaten Roaring Lion, who will aim to cap an amazing autumn for the trainer.

Charlie Appleby supplemented the once-raced Loxley earlier in the week but has decided against running Masar. The Martyn Meade-trained Chilean, Sir Michael Stoute’s Gabr, David Elsworth’s Merlin Magic and Alfa Maguire from Bryan Smart’s yard complete the list.

Green light

Ribchester has been given the green light to head to Del Mar for the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Richard Fahey’s stable star was surprisingly beaten in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Saturday and it was announced shortly afterwards this was to be his final year on the track.

Fahey was keen to see Ribchester one final time on a quick surface and despite the swift turnaround, a breeze on the trainer’s Malton gallops on Thursday convinced him the four-year-old remained in great heart.

“He has kept his coat, he looks a picture, and clearly, he wants to go,” Fahey told www.godolphin.com. “He has done everything but tell me himself that he should be on the plane to California. I’m very happy with him. He’s in great order.”