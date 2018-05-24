Nicky Hartery appointed chairman of Horse Racing Ireland

Appointment of the experienced businessman welcomed by Minister Creed
Nicky Hartery: the new chairman of Horse Racing Ireland has been appointed on a five-year term. Photograph: Eric Luke

Nicky Hartery: the new chairman of Horse Racing Ireland has been appointed on a five-year term. Photograph: Eric Luke

 

Businessman Nicky Hartery has been appointed the new chairman of Horse Racing Ireland.

Hartery is chairman of the building materials company Cement Roadstone Ireland (CRH) and also of the wholesale group Musgrave.

He succeeds Joe Keeling as head of Irish horse racing’s ruling semi-state body and his appointment on a five-year term was announced on Thursday by the Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine Michael Creed.

“The next five years will see major challenges for Ireland, particularly in the contest of Brexit, and Horse Racing Ireland will benefit from continuity in strong leadership. I wish Mr Hartery every success in this leadership role,” said the Minister in a statement.

Hartery is owner of Caherass Stud in Co Limerick and bred the 2011 Nunthorpe Stakes winner Margot Did.

His appointment was made after what the Department of Agriculture described as a “competitive process” conducted by the Public Appointments Service.

Hartery has been chairman of CRH since 2012. In the past he has held senior management positions with a number of international companies including Dell Computers and General Electric.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.