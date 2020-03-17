Monbeg Notorious scores for Gordon Elliott at Down Royal

Monbeg Notorious led home a one-two for Gordon Elliott in the feature Racing TV Chase at Down Royal on Tuesday.

Partnered by Denis O’Regan, Monbeg Notorious was prominent throughout the three-and-a-quarter-mile affair, but was made to work hard for victory over stablemate and 6-5 favourite Jury Duty.

Monbeg Notorious was keeping on after jumping the last, but started to drift left across the track before eventually prevailing by two and a half lengths.

The nine-year-old was winning for the first time since February 2018, and Elliott said: “He jumped great and Denis (O’Regan) gave him a good ride and dictated from the front.

“He was coming back to a bit of life at home. His last run in the Leinster National had been better than he was running.

“They are all kind of old-timers, one beating the other.

“Sean (Flanagan) said Jury Duty just hated that ground. It’s just so hard to place those horses with that sort of a rating.”

The meeting at Down Royal was taking place behind closed doors in line with restrictions in place in Ireland to try to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Prospectus scored for Gavin Cromwell on Tuesday with JB Kane on board. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho/Presseye

With British racing suspended from Wednesday until the end of April, Elliott is hoping Irish racing will keep the show on the road.

He said: “I’m sure what everyone does is going to be right for everyone.

“Hopefully we can all get over it and keep kicking on and keep our heads up.

“I think there is no problem here today. Everyone is doing everything right. Once we keep racing that is all we want.”

Gavin Cromwell enjoyed a double on the card, with Prospectus (9-4 favourite) taking the North Down Marquees Rated Novice Chase while 33-1 shot Demophon landed the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Sarah Kavanagh.

She said: “He has travelled away and he has travelled to the line, I couldn’t have asked for better.

“Gavin is very good to give me the ride and Pat (McGuinness) the owner, so I’m thrilled. It is my first winner as a professional.

“It has been a long time coming so it is a good day!”

She added: “He just kept finding and finding for me even jumping the last he still found for me. He galloped the whole way to the line and it worked out.

“I’m based with Gavin and in there every morning — he has been very good to me and has been a good tutor.

“I’m 24 and from Wexford. Hopefully it is onwards and upwards.”