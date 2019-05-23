Magna Grecia and Too Darn Hot declared for Curragh showdown

Aidan O’Brien’s colt to take on John Gosden’s raider in mouth watering 2000 Guineas

John Gosden’s Too Darn Hot and Frankie Dettori will take on Aidan O’Brian’s Magna Grecia at the Curragh. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

John Gosden’s Too Darn Hot and Frankie Dettori will take on Aidan O’Brian’s Magna Grecia at the Curragh. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

 

The big showdown is on after Magna Grecia and Too Darn Hot were among 14 declared for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Saturday’s Group One was named as Magna Grecia’s next target after he won the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket for trainer Aidan O’Brien — but Too Darn Hot’s inclusion came as a late surprise just a few days ago.

The John Gosden-trained colt made his seasonal debut at York last week when second in the Dante Stakes over an extended mile and a quarter.

Too Darn Hot had to miss the 2000 Guineas because of a setback, having been ante-post favourite all winter following a flawless juvenile campaign that saw him crowned champion European two-year-old.

Connections have taken the brave decision to run him again quickly in a bid for Classic glory, and run him over a mile for the first time since his debut at Sandown in August.

As well as Magna Grecia, O’Brien calls on Globe Theatre, Mohawk, Old Glory and Van Beethoven as he seeks to add to his record haul of 11 Irish 2,000 Guineas triumphs.

Supporting the British challenge are William Haggas’ Skardu, third to Magna Grecia at Newmarket, and Kevin Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana — who was well down the field that day.

Charlie Hills sends over Phoenix Of Spain, runner-up to Too Darn Hot in the Champagne Stakes and to Magna Grecia in the Vertem Trophy at Doncaster on his last two starts.

Completing the list of Classic hopefuls are Decrypt, Guaranteed, Hillwalker, I Am Superman and Shelir.

The two withdrawals at the 48-hour final declaration stage were Martyn Meade’s Confiding and the Damian English-trained North Wind.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.