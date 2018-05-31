Magic Wand and Forever Together lead O’Brien’s bid for Oaks

Champion trainer says forecast soft ground not ideal for any of his five contenders
Aidan O’Brien: “Magic Wand is in good form and we’ve been happy with her since Chester. She’s progressed with all her runs so far this year.”

Aidan O’Brien: “Magic Wand is in good form and we’ve been happy with her since Chester. She’s progressed with all her runs so far this year.”

 

Aidan O’Brien admits the forecast soft ground is not ideal for any of his five runners in the Investec Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

It is 20 years since the Ballydoyle handler first claimed the fillies’ Classic with Shahtoush and he has since stretched his tally to six with Imagine (2001), Alexandrova (2006), Was (2012), Qualify (2015) and Minding (2016).

This year’s challenge is headed by Magic Wand and Forever Together, who finished first and second respectively in the Cheshire Oaks a little over three weeks ago.

O’Brien said: “Magic Wand is in good form and we’ve been happy with her since Chester. She’s progressed with all her runs so far this year. I’m not sure about the ground. She ran in bad ground the first day and ran well, but she progressed a lot to her second run.

“I don’t think the soft ground is ideal for any of ours, really, but I suppose a lot of horses are in the same boat.”

Of Forever Together, the trainer added: “She’s in good form and ran very well at Chester too. She has come forward as well, we think.

“Obviously the ground we’re not sure about but we’re happy with her.”

Bye Bye Baby is another interesting contender for the all-conquering team following a Group Three triumph in the Blue Wind Stakes at the Curragh.

Lingfield Oaks Trial third Flattering and I Can Fly, who disappointed in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, complete the O’Brien team.

“Bye Bye Baby has form with ease in the ground. She stays and is a tough, hardy filly,” said O’Brien.

“She seems to have handled the soft ground in the past and is in good form since the Curragh.

“Flattering has form on soft ground as well, and we’ve always thought she would stay a mile and a half. She’s been in good form since Lingfield.

“I Can Fly is in good form. She was disappointing in the Guineas and we’re not sure of the reason why. She’s out of a Montjeu mare so we think, and hope, that she might get the trip. She will be ridden patiently. We’re happy with her and her work has been very nice since Newmarket.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.