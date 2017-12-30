Killultagh Vic makes eagerly anticipated return at Punchestown

Willie Mullins aiming to bring 2017 to a successful close on New Year’s Eve

Brian O'Connor

 

Willie Mullins’s team ran the gamut of emotions during the Christmas action but normal service can resume at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve.

Sunday’s final card of 2017 could see Mullins notch up to four winners, although the champion trainer’s principal focus is likely to be on Killultagh Vic’s return to action.

The hugely talented but fragile star beat Thistlecrack in a Grade One hurdle in 2015 but hasn’t been seen in action since his spectacular recovery to win a Grade Two novice chase almost two years ago.

The memory of Killultagh Vic sprawling at the last at Leopardstown yet somehow rallying to win only emphasises the sense of what might have been about him.

Willie Mullins: Sunday’s final card of 2017 could see him notch up to four winners. Photograph: PA Wire
Willie Mullins: Sunday’s final card of 2017 could see him notch up to four winners. Photograph: PA Wire

He was well entered up over Christmas but Mullins has opted to wait for Sunday’s conditions hurdle, which features a number of other interesting performers.

The Galway Hurdle winner Tigris River and the former Triumph Hurdle hero Ivanovich Gorbatov represent JP McManus but will hardly relish very testing ground.

Long absences

Local trainer Oliver McKiernan runs Lean Araig, who hasn’t run in more than a thousand days, which pales in comparison with his veteran stable companion Whatever Jacksays’ remarkable 1,911 day absence from racing.

By comparison Ex Patriot’s credentials are straightforward, having won at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day. He does, however, come out “wrong” with Killultagh Vic on official figures and plenty will be prepared to bet Mullins has his former top-flight performer ready to win.

Msassa has the benefit of a run over hurdles in France last March and can get the better of Azua Emery in the juvenile maiden, while Augustin has always looked a prospective chaser and could reverse hurdles form with Monbeg Notorious in the opener.

Steel Wave’s first run for Mullins was also his first run for two years when finishing runner-up to Let’s Twist Again at the track last month. The half mile drop in trip shouldn’t be an issue for him in the handicap hurdle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.