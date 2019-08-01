Khadijah Mellah lands fairytale Goodwood win wearing a hijab

Student Khadijah Mellah registered a fairytale victory as she steered Haverland to victory in the Magnolia Cup at Goodwood.

The 18-year-old was the first rider to race in a hijab in Britain and she delivered her Charlie Fellowes-trained mount with a perfectly-timed run to lift the ladies-only charity race.

Mellah, who hails from Peckham in South London and is set to study mechanical engineering at university in September, learnt to ride at the Ebony Horse Club charity in Brixton — but sat on a racehorse for the first time only in April.

She certainly belied her lack of experience, as she exercised plenty of patience aboard Haverland, only making her move coming into the final furlong.

It was a blanket finish to the race, but after a tense wait, Haverland was eventually called the winner by the judge.