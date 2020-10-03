Johnny Murtagh eyes Sun Chariot Stakes glory with Champers Elysees

Ex-champion jockey-turned-trainer believes ‘remarkable’ filly can triumph at Newmarket

Colin Keane on board Champers Elysees at Leopardstown Racecourse last month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Colin Keane on board Champers Elysees at Leopardstown Racecourse last month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Johnny Murtagh will hope to mark the 20th anniversary of his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe success on Sinndar with more Group One glory for his new star Champers Elysees at Newmarket on Saturday.

The former champion jockey sends Champers Elysees to the Sun Chariot Stakes after she was supplemented into the race by her new Japanese owner.

Teruya Yoshida bought the filly after Champers Elysees provided one of the highlights of Irish Champions Weekend with her Matron Stakes victory three weeks ago.

The runner-up that day, Peaceful, is sent to renew rivalry by Aidan O’Brien who already has three previous wins in the race.

Murtagh never won the Sun Chariot during his glittering career in the saddle but is full of hope of changing that as a trainer.

“With a filly like this you don’t know when they’ll stop [improving]. She’s been remarkable this year, starting off in a handicap and she’s gone up to Group One company, winning all the way.

Tough

“This will be her fifth run of the year so she hasn’t been over-raced. It’s a tough assignment and she has to travel which she’s never done before but she’s tough and genuine,” he said.

Murtagh also has a couple of runners at Tipperary on Saturday including Lord Rapscallion in the Group Three Concorde Stakes.

Black type action over jumps steps up a gear this weekend with a trio of Grade Three events at Tipperary on Sunday and the Grade Two PWC Champion Chase taking place at Gowran.

The Arkle winner Put The Kettle gets her season under way in a race that Sizing Europe memorably dominated four years in a row (2011-14.)

Another Cheltenham festival winner, Saint Roi, who proved to be Barry Geraghty’s final career ride when landing the County Hurdle, returns to action on Sunday when ridden by Mark Walsh for the first time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.