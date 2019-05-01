Jockey Ruby Walsh announces retirement

Ruby Walsh announced his retirement from the saddle after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on Kemboy on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old rider decided to end his brilliant career in the saddle following a two-length victory aboard Willie Mullins’s charge in the Grade One event.

The 12-times champion jockey was seen to wave goodbye to the Punchestown crowd after Kemboy saw off the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo in fine style.

Walsh’s father, Ted, working on RTÉ was overcome with emotion when his son won the race and soon after the retirement was made official.

