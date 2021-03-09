Jockey Rob Jones faces hearing on Wednesday over dead horse video

Amateur jockey Rob James will face a Referrals Committee hearing on Wednesday over a video showing him climbing on to the back of a dead horse.

James, a Cheltenham festival winning rider, apologised for his “stupidity” last week after film emerged on social media of him sitting on a racehorse that had suffered a heart attack on a gallop in 2016.

In the video James can be seen sitting on the animal as if he is riding it while other people in the background can be heard laughing.

It came just days after a photo of Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead racehorse on his gallops caused huge controversy.

A Referral hearing last Friday resulted in Elliott having his licence withdrawn for a year – with half of it suspended – for damaging the reputation of racing.

It was also confirmed by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Tuesday that a Referrals hearing will take place after the conclusion of their investigation into who took the controversial photo of Elliott in 2019. No date has yet been set for that.