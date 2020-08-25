Ireland’s Festival racetracks stand to lose the most due to Covid-19

Ireland’s smaller racecourses are in a better position to cope with the prospect of operating behind closed doors into the future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However if more high profile tracks, particularly those hosting big festivals, aren’t able to welcome back large attendances again next year then they face a “very difficult” outlook.

That’s the view of the chief executive of the Association of Irish Racecourses who pointed to the lack of certainty about any potential return of spectators to sporting events as a major problem.

The Government’s decision to put all sport behind closed doors until at least September 13th, with increased Covid-19 infection rates making it unclear if there will be any reverse of that policy anytime soon, has kept the pressure on Ireland’s 26 racecourses.

Starved of attendances, tracks are relying on media rights money, normally at least half of their income.

However AIR’s chief executive, Paddy Walsh, estimated on Tuesday that that income stream has fallen by up to 25 per cent since racing resumed behind closed doors on June 8th.

“The problem is the uncertainty. If there was a define date at some stage in the future - and it doesn’t matter when - where everything could go back to normal we would be a lot more comfortable.

“Everybody is knuckling down and trying to keep costs under control and keep the show on the road, keep people in jobs, and we’re managing reasonably well.

“What’s worrying is when we will start to get back to some kind of normality,” he said.

Asked what the impact might be if behind closed doors racing continues into 2021, Walsh commented: “I think the smaller tracks could probably cope easier with it.

“The bigger festival tracks, if they’re looking at the loss of their big festival meetings again next year, then it’s going to be very difficult for them.

“They have more to lose by having no audience, or racing behind closed doors, whereas the small tracks won’t lose quite as much and we still have income coming in from media rights.

“But it’s still not a pleasant financial picture and how long people can survive depends really on what they’ve salted away in the bank over the years that they can draw on now.”

The AIR boss also pointed to how media rights income can fluctuate given the wider public health situation both here and in the UK.

“It’s a moveable feast with so many variables. With the lockdowns that are happening in the UK in different cities and areas, those lockdowns are closing ‘SP’ shops as well. All that has an impact on the formula we base media rights on.

“If, God forbid, another wave struck here, even if we are racing behind closed doors, there will be additional difficulties,” he said.

Several courses in Britain have been forced to lay off staff in recent weeks due to the worsening economic outlook.

Walsh said there have already been some redundancies at tracks here too as a result of cost-cutting measures.

However he added: “A lot of the bigger tracks in the UK would have big internal catering operations that we wouldn’t tend to have here as much. That’s an area where they would had various cutbacks but the two models aren’t quite the same.”

Separately, the return of spectators “in significant numbers” is a key priority within British racing’s new recovery plan published on Tuesday.

In a document signed up to by the sport’s key sectors, nine goals, including a full resumption of race-day activity, were outlined.

It recognised the “significant economic challenges faced by racecourses who rely on race-goers for 50 per cent of more of their income.

“The return of spectators to the racecourse in significant numbers is a key priority within the recovery plan and is vital to restore the economic prosperity of the sport for 2021 and beyond.”

Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather has been retired to stud. Photograph: Mark Cranham/Getty

In other news the Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather has been retired to stud due to “significant bone bruising.”

The Marcus Tregoning-trained star captured his first Group One at Goodwood a month ago when beating the Irish pair, Circus Maximus and Siskin. He had been among the favourites to follow up in October’s QEII at Ascot.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Sheikh Hamdan, reported: “Towards the end of last week it was noticed Mohaather was not moving as well as he had been immediately after the Sussex.

“X-rays were taken over the weekend which have revealed significant bone bruising in his near hind fetlock joint. Unfortunately this will put paid to the rest of his campaign and as a result Sheikh Hamdan has decided to retire the colt to stud.”