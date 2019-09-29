IHRB refuse to comment on reports of another racehorse testing positive for steroids

Druim Samhraidh understood to have tested positive for anabolic steroid after winning at Ballinrobe

 

Racing’s regulatory body has refused to comment on a report that another racehorse in Ireland has tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

Last month the Denis Hogan-trained Turbine was banned from racing until March of next year after testing positive for the anabolic steroid Nandrolone.

Turbine is believed to be the first horse ever to test positive for an anabolic steroid in Ireland.

Hogan escaped any penalties after a vet accepted responsibility for the horse being administered the substance by mistake.

However it’s now understood the horse Druim Samhraidh, trained by Co Meath-based David Dunne, has tested positive for another anabolic steroid after winning at Ballinrobe last month.

A newspaper report has outlined how the Jamie Codd-ridden winner subsequently tested positive for the steroid, Boldenone.

Dunne didn’t return calls on the matter on Sunday and the IHRB chief executive Denis Egan wouldn’t comment.

“The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board does not comment on any prohibited substance enquiries or ongoing investigations,” he said.

It’s also understood officials from the IHRB and the department of agriculture visited Dunne’s yard near Ratoath last month on the back of the positive urine test returned by Druim Samhraidh.

The six-year-old won a bumper at Ballinrobe on August 12th. The 4-1 shot won by 10 lengths from Shanwalla.

The IHRB said after the Turbine case that the suspensions imposed were in line with British Horseracing Authority guidelines.

Those guidelines state that any horse testing positive for a prohibited substance will face a stand-down period of 14 months – 12 months out of training and two months in training but prohibited from racing – from the date of the positive sample.

However, the penalties in relation to Turbine were backdated to when the substance containing the anabolic steroid was believed to have been mistakenly administered.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.