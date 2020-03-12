‘I don’t think we’re going to get it’: Irish at Cheltenham downplay virus risk

Most punters were clear that the Covid-19 pandemic was far from their minds

Finn McRedmond Cheltenham

Racegoers at day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

On a sunny day at Cheltenham, the escalating crisis over the coronavirus seemed very distant from the minds of attendees as they cheered standout jockey Barry Geraghty to his fourth victory.

Geraghty guided Sire Du Berlais to his second consecutive win in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, handing owner JP McManus his sixth victory of the week so far.

Sire Du Berlais’s trainer, Gordon Elliot, is a clear frontrunner for the trainers’ trophy, as is Geraghty for the leading jockey’s prize.

Despite a slightly diminished turnout, the festival enjoyed its busiest day so far, with a crowd of 65,218 undeterred by the news from Westminster and Dublin of fresh control measures against the virus also know as Covid-19. The compared to record turnout on this day last year of 67,821.

Racegoers study the form at Cheltenham on Thursday. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Most punters were clear that the global pandemic was far from their minds.

Peter Timmons, from Co Meath, said he wasn’t worried about the threat of the virus spreading in the close quarters of the racing stands. “I’m too interested in the races” he said.

Sam Kerrigan, also from Co Meath, said he didn’t “believe the hype — I just don’t think we’re going to get it. But if you read about it you’d be worried”.

They were speaking amid increased criticism in Ireland at the festival organisers’ decision to allow Cheltenham go ahead. As Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced more severe measures to contain the spread — the closure of schools, colleges and the cancellation of large scale gatherings — people on social media have become more vocal about the possibility of Irish racegoers contributing to the spread of Covid-19 when they return home.

Three retirees — all seasoned racegoers — were sanguine about the situation.

Leonard Kinsella, another Co Meath man, said “I’m 75 — I have to be worried about it” before adding “but, it’s like worrying about getting old”. Pat Baron, from Waterford, said that while he was concerned about the possibility of a backlash back at home, he had been coming to the races for years, and “it’s a pattern, you don’t want to change your lifestyle”.

Another punter, who travelled from Kilkenny, claimed it was “madness what’s going on at home — life needs to go on”, he said, in reference to the Government’s announcement.

As the day began to wrap up, British prime minister Boris Johnson announced his government’s latest advice for containing the virus: self isolating when feeling unwell and staying away from the elderly. Many were surprised to learn that Cheltenham looks set to go ahead for its fourth and final day, however, considering the increasingly stringent measures being implemented across Europe.

