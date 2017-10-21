Hydrangea win helps Aidan O’Brien equal Group One record

Aidan O’Brien drew level with the late Bobby Frankel’s world record of 25 Group/Grade One wins in a year when Hydrangea landed the Qipco British Champion Fillies And Mares Stakes at Ascot.

The Galileo filly had beaten dual 1000 Guineas winner Winter twice already this campaign, but was racing over a mile and a half for the first time.

Ryan Moore made a bid for home early, obviously in no doubt about her ability to stay the distance, but the favourite Bateel cruised up alongside her. When asked to go and win the race, though, Bateel simply could not get past Hydrangea and in the final 100 yards the 4-1 shot began to pull away again.

Hydrangea eventually won by two lengths, with Coronet back in third.

On equalling the record, O’Brien said: “It’s incredible for everyone, they all put in so much hard work, day in day out. We’re a small link in a big chain and I’m delighted for everyone – it’s a magic, special day. The chain is so long and we’re so glad to be a little link in it.”

He added of the winner: “She’s by Galileo and they will not stop, their will to win is incredible. She pulled out more and it was Ryan’s idea to run her as he thought there was a chance she’d get the trip. We weren’t sure, but she did.”

Moore said: “What Aidan O’Brien has done this year is remarkable and it is a massive team effort. Everyone who looks after these horses, they put in so much time.

“The filly has been on the go all year and has got better and better. I thought she had a good chance, I just hoped the ground would be a bit better than it was.

“I’m delighted for Aidan.”

Order Of St George pulled off an unlikely victory to get up close home in the Qipco Long Distance Cup.

Aidan O’Brien’s stayer was sent off the 4-5 market leader, but with two furlongs to run he looked beaten back in fourth, hitting a big price on the exchanges as Torcedor kicked clear.

Gold Cup hero Big Orange was a spent force a long way out on the testing ground and it was Mount Moriah who led them into the straight, with Torcedor on his shoulder.

When Colm O’Donoghue asked the Jessica Harrington-trained Torcedor for maximum effort he looked sure to collect, but in the final 100 yards he was treading water as Moore got a late lunge out of Order Of St George.

John Gosden’s Goodwood Cup winner Stradivarius stayed on for third under Frankie Dettori.

AIDAN O’BRIEN’S GROUP ONE WINNERS IN 2017

Churchill (Qipco 2000 Guineas) Newmarket, May 6th

Winter (Qipco 1000 Guineas) Newmarket, May 7th

Churchill (Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas) Curragh, May 27th

Winter (Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas) Curragh, May 28th

Highland Reel (Investec Coronation Cup) Epsom, June 2nd

Wings Of Eagles (Investec Derby) Epsom, June 3rd

Highland Reel (Prince of Wales’s Stakes) Ascot, June 21st

Caravaggio (Commonwealth Cup) Ascot, June 23rd

Winter (Coronation Stakes) Ascot, June 23rd

Capri (Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby) Curragh, July 1st

Roly Poly (Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes) Newmarket, July 14th

Roly Poly (Prix Rothschild) Deauville, July 30th

Winter (Qatar Nassau Stakes) Goodwood, August 3rd

Sioux Nation (Keeneland Phoenix Stakes) Curragh, August 13th

Hydrangea (Coolmore Matron Stakes) Leopardstown, September 9th

Happily (Moyglare Stud Stakes) Curragh, September 10th

Order Of St George (Comer Group Irish St Leger) Curragh, September 10th

Capri (William Hill St Leger) Doncaster, September 16th

Clemmie (Juddmonte Cheveley Park) Newmarket, September 30th

US Navy Flag (Juddmonte Middle Park) Newmarket, September 30th

Happily (Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere) Chantilly, October 1st

Rhododendron (Prix de l’Opera) Chantilly, October 1st

Roly Poly (Sun Chariot Stakes) Newmarket, October 7th

US Navy Flag (Darley Dewhurst Stakes) Newmarket, October 14th

Hydrangea (Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes) Ascot, October 21st