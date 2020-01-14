HRI will push to get anti-doping mechanism across the line

Industry-wide policy on drug testing has been stalled since HRI approval in 2018

Brian Kavanagh of Horse Racing Ireland: ‘As I understand it, the IHRB are on board. The breeders are on board. We’re on board.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Brian Kavanagh of Horse Racing Ireland: ‘As I understand it, the IHRB are on board. The breeders are on board. We’re on board.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

 

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) says it is ready to push for the mechanism that will allow the sport’s regulator to drug-test on unlicensed premises.

The full implementation of the Industry Wide Policy on Prohibited Substances & Doping Control – which pledged to introduce traceability of thoroughbreds throughout their lives – continues to be stalled despite being unanimously approved by the HRI board in July of 2018.

That policy came about despite protracted delays after an industry-wide anti-doping task force report was issued at the start of 2016 which recommended that Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) personnel be able to test on unlicensed premises such as stud farms.

A reconvened task force subsequently appeared to have resolved the jurisdictional impasse by use of a legislative Service Level Agreement (SLA) process that allows for the transfer of statutory responsibility to a separate body.

However, an SLA has still not been granted by the Department of Agriculture and the continuing failure to begin a new doping regime after a number of high-profile controversies involving anabolic steroids has seen the industry accused of dragging its feet on the issue.

Implement the policy

On Tuesday, HRI’s chief executive, Brian Kavanagh, who has predicted that welfare will be racing’s most important issue in the coming years, said racing as a whole is ready to implement the policy.

We will have to engage with a new government and that will certainly be top of our agenda

“We are in discussions with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board. They are dealing with the Department of Agriculture on a Memorandum of Understanding that will allow them powers on behalf of the department. We will push that.

“There is an election called today which means we will have to engage with a new government and that will certainly be top of our agenda. Everybody is anxious to progress that.

“As I understand it, the IHRB are on board. The breeders are on board. We’re on board. It’s the mechanics of getting the SLA concluded,” he said.

Other major racing jurisdictions around the world, particularly in the US and Australia, have had to cope with negative coverage of some animal welfare practises in recent years, something that increases focus on traceability and drug testing in particular.

“It’s one part of an overall welfare story that is going to be a strong focus for the industry. And it’s a positive focus,” Kavanagh said.

“Now an election has been called we will engage with a new government and obviously welfare is one of the main issues,” he added.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.