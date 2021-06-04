HRI boss Brian Kavanagh to take over as Curragh chief executive in November

Kavanagh steps down from HRI in September after 20 years in top job

Brian Kavanagh will become chief executive of the Curragh racecourse in November. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Brian Kavanagh will become chief executive of the Curragh racecourse in November. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

The long-serving chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, Brian Kavanagh, will take up a new role as chief executive of the Curragh racecourse in November.

Kavanagh is due to step down from his position at HRI in September after 20 years at the helm of Irish racing’s ruling body.

Controversy greeted Kavanagh’s appointment for a third term in charge of HRI in 2016 when the post wasn’t advertised in open competition and Government guidelines stipulated chief executives of semi-State bodies should be limited to a single term of seven years.

Nevertheless he was appointed for a final five-year term with an annual remuneration package of close to €250,000.

On Friday it was announced by the board of the Curragh – of which Kavanagh is a member – that he will move to the chief executive role at the track which was redeveloped and reopened in 2019 at a cost of over €80 million.

The board’s chairman, Pádraig McManus, said: “[We] look forward to Brian leading the Curragh as we prepare for racing post-Covid and growing the world-class training ground facilities here.”

Kavanagh will take over from Pat Keogh who was appointed at the Curragh in 2019 when the former chief executive Derek McGrath stepped down in contentious circumstances.

McGrath, who had overseen the largest capital project in Irish racing history during a three-year period, appeared to clash with Kavanagh on the back of a controversial Irish Derby fixture in 2019.

At the time, McGrath said he believed there was a failure among stakeholders and shareholders to “integrate behind a shared vision for what we want the Curragh to be”.

Kavanagh was one of the main movers behind the redevelopment at the Curragh and was formerly manager of the world-renowned track between 1994 and 1999.

Prior to that he was the Turf Club’s financial controller.

No decision has yet been taken on who will replace Kavanagh in the role of HRI chief executive after he steps down.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.