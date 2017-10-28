Henry de Bromhead’s Petit Mouchoir ruled out until 2018

Dual Grade One-winning hurdler and Arkle Trophy favourite Petit Mouchoir is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a setback.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge won both the Ryanair Hurdle and the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last season before finishing third in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

He made an impressive start to his career over fences at Punchestown earlier this month and is a best priced 8-1 market-leader for the Arkle at Prestbury Park next March.

However, he may not return to competitive action until the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown in early February.

De Bromhead said: “Unfortunately he is going be out until after Christmas as he has just had a little setback. We just found that out in the last couple of days.

“It is a bit of a shame but we’re aiming to have him back for the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown at the new Champions Weekend there.

“Hopefully it is only a minor setback. He has just had an issue with a joint. We’ve tidied it up and the vet is happy with it.

“We were lucky to spot it and it’s onwards and upwards now.”