Gutsy Santiago gives Aidan O’Brien a 14th Irish Derby win
Favourite digs in to deny Tiger Moth with Ballydoyle accounting for first four home
Santiago (L) won the Irish Derby at the Curragh under Seamie Heffernan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Santiago stayed on in determined fashion to give Aidan O’Brien a 14th victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.
Winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last week, the Seamie Heffernan-ridden 2-1 favourite burst through over two and a half furlongs out — but had to withstand a strong challenge through the closing stages from stablemate Tiger Moth.
Dawn Patrol was third and Order Of Australia fourth to give Ballydoyle a clean sweep of the places.
Brian O’Connor’s full report to follow.