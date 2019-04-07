Grand National winner Tiger Roll led through Summerhill for homecoming

The winner of Aintree Grand National Tiger Roll has been led through the village of Summerhill, Co Meath in a homecoming celebration for the second time on Sunday evening.

Large crowds gathered in the village to celebrate the Grand National winner, who became the first horse to win back-to-back Grand Nationals since the great Red Rum in 1974.

Trainer Gordan Elliott was overcome with emotion as Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, returned after winning his second consecutive Grand National.

Mr Elliott, for whom it was a third Grand National success — he also trained Silver Birch to win the 2007 renewal of the €1 million race, said: “We work very hard for this the whole time. I’ve got a brilliant team behind me, and all my family at home. Davy Russell’s mother died last year, and this was for her, and my uncle Willie Elliott died this year and this was for him.”

Grand National winning horse Tiger Roll pictured in Summerhill, Co Meath after winning in Aintree. Zack O’Leary aged 8 and Tianna O’Leary aged 9 hold the winning Grand National trophy. Photograph: Tom Honan

‘No chance’

Asked to sum up his brilliant horse, who now has four Cheltenham Festival wins and two Grand National victories to his name, Mr Elliott shook his head and just said: “Tiger.”

Tiger Roll is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, the racing and breeding operation of Ryanair boss Michael O’ Leary.

Mr O’Leary said: “It’s just unbelievable. I thought that he genuinely had no chance today carrying that weight, but it was a beautiful ride and a phenomenal training performance by Gordon. It’s brilliant he keeps bringing this horse back to Cheltenham better than ever and Aintree better than ever. What a ride by Davy – fantastic! “Tiger Roll has got a stage now where you just want to mind him. You run the risk every time he runs, you think ‘Oh my God, please don’t let anything happen to him’ and it is unbelievable to win two Grand Nationals. It’s incredible. It’s a great result for the punters; it’s fantastic.”

Grand National winning horse Tiger Roll pictured in Summerhill, Co Meath. Photograph: Tom Honan

Flight home

After the win, Mr O’ Leary suprised passengers with opening the bar and giving everyone two free drinks on his flight back to Dublin.

The Ryanair chief said on the plane he got some criticism for limiting everyone to one drink last year, “but now you can have two drinks.”

He added: “If anyone orders a ham and cheese panini, I will personally offload them from the plane myself.”

Tiger Roll, a nine-year-old carrying 72kg (11st 5lb), was sent off the 4/1 favourite, and beat 66/1 chance Magic Of Light (Jessica Harrington/Paddy Kennedy) by two and three-quarter lengths. – PA