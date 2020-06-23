Grand National winner Liam Treadwell dies aged 34

Jockey is best remembered for winning 2009 National on 100-1 outside shot Mon Mome

Mon Mome and jockey Liam Treadwell celebrate winning the John Smith’s Grand National in 2009. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Mon Mome and jockey Liam Treadwell celebrate winning the John Smith’s Grand National in 2009. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

 

Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell has died at the age of 34, trainer Alastair Ralph has confirmed.

Treadwell sprang one of the biggest surprises in the world’s greatest steeplechase when riding 100-1 outsider Mon Mome to victory in 2009 for trainer Venetia Williams, on his first attempt.

He was also third on Monbeg Dude in 2015.

Other big-race successes for Treadwell included the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Bennys Mist in 2015 and the Byrne Group Plate on Carrickboy at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013.

Treadwell announced his retirement from riding in February 2018, but returned to the saddle in March 2019.

As well as still riding, he was assistant to the Bridgnorth-based Ralph, who described Treadwell’s death as “unbelievably sad” and a “big shock”.

Treadwell rode more than 300 winners during his career.

A statement from West Mercia Police read: “Earlier this morning police were called to an address in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, following the death of a man in his 30s.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. However, at this stage there is believed to be no third-party involvement.”

Mick Fitzgerald — also a Grand National-winning rider having landed the Aintree spectacular aboard Rough Quest in 1996 — is a former weighing-room colleague of Treadwell’s.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “Seeing him winning the Grand National is in many ways the best way to remember him.

“He was a really nice guy, he was a lovely rider — and it’s just awfully sad. It’s sad for his family and anybody connected with him. It just highlights again how precious life is.

“We used to call him ‘Tredders’. He just got on with it when he was racing. You never knew he was there. He wasn’t a shouter. He just wanted to do the best he could, and it’s just awfully sad for everybody involved.”

The British Horseracing Authority’s chief executive Nick Rust also paid tribute, saying in a statement: “We are devastated to hear the tragic news about Liam Treadwell.

“Liam had a fine career in British racing, riding over 300 winners in the 17 years that he held a jockeys’ licence, obviously none more memorable than his remarkable 100-1 Grand National success on Mon Mome in 2009 — a ride that cemented his place in racing folklore.

“The racing community will be united in grief today, and the thoughts of everyone at the BHA are with Liam’s friends, family and colleagues.”

