Gordon Elliott: three miles could be the ideal trip for Samcro

Gordon Elliott has suggested Samcro could be suited by stepping up to three miles.

The much-talked-about seven-year-old departed two fences from the finish in the Drinmore Novice Chase on Sunday, when going well upsides eventual winner Fakir D’oudairies.

While he could not have been travelling any better at his point of departure, Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old had been gaining ground at every fence before then and Elliott feels a step up in trip could put less emphasis on his jumping.

“He is 100 per cent and is back riding out. He is entered in all those Grade One novice chases at Christmas, at two miles, two and a half and three miles, so we’ll see where we go,” said Elliott.

“I’ll chat with the owners and see.”

He added: “Obviously two out is a long way out in any race, but he looked like he was cantering at the time and I couldn’t have been happier with what he had done to that point.

“He won a point-to-point and I don’t think he’d have any problem going up to three miles — three miles might even suit him better because he doesn’t jump bad but the other horses are gaining lengths at fences over a shorter trip.

“Over three miles he would be able to get into his own rhythm.”