Gordon Elliott pulls Samcro out of Morgiana Hurdle

Punchestown ground too quick meaning six-year-old must wait to bounce back
Samcro was pulled out the Morgiana Hurdle with the goung considered too quick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Samcro was pulled out the Morgiana Hurdle with the goung considered too quick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Samcro has been ruled out of Sunday’s Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott had repeatedly stated throughout the week that last season’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner would not run if he considered the ground to be too quick.

Having walked the track after racing on Saturday and before Sunday’s meeting got under way, Elliott eventually made the call to take his stable star out of the Grade One feature following the first hurdles event of the day.

Elliott said: “It was a tough decision and we just waited until after the first hurdle race today before making a final decision.

“It was just a bit quick going down the hill. He’s entered in the Fighting Fifth and the Hatton’s Grace, but we need some rain.”

Samcro was a second high-profile absentee as Jessica Harrington had also taken out Supasundae, who will now be aimed at the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse.

