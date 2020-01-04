Gordon Elliott enjoys Saturday four-timer at Cork

Gordon Elliott dominated proceedings at Cork with a superb Saturday four-timer.

The master of Cullentra made a flying start by landing the first three races, before enjoying further success through Minella Till Dawn in the penultimate contest on the card.

The latter was a 5-1 shot for the MansionBet Proud To Support Irish Racing Handicap Chase in the hands of Mark Walsh — and came home 13 lengths clear of Great Khan.

Walsh was completing a double in the JP McManus silks, after earlier taking the www.corkracecourse.ie Handicap Hurdle aboard Jessica Harrington’s 9-4 favourite Morosini.

Elliott said: “It’s been a great day. Minella Till Dawn was probably going to be second in Navan the last day when he fell at the last, but I’d say the blinkers woke him up today — so it was grand.”

He had teamed up with Jack Kennedy to claim the first two events of the day.

Texard (11-4) was an emphatic winner of the opening Happy New Year From MansionBet Rated Novice Hurdle, although Carrigmoorna Pine might well have made a race of it but for falling two flights from the finish.

Recent Revelations (16-1) looked even more fortuitous in the Buy Tickets Online Maiden Hurdle, with Belfast Banter seemingly in control when also tipping up at the second-last.

Elliott added: “On ratings, Texard was entitled to go close, and he had plenty of experience but just wasn’t finishing out his races that well.

“We said we’d ride him from the front and try to keep filling him and filling him.

“Recent Revelations was probably lucky, because Peter Fahey’s horse was probably gone for home — but he is a nice little horse and is improving with every run, and his jumping has got a lot better.”

Escaria Ten was the 15-8 favourite to give Elliott a third straight winner in the MansionBet Faller Insurance Maiden Hurdle, but was made to pull out all the stops under Adrian Heskin — recovering from a final-flight mistake to beat Atlantic Shore by just under a length.

Elliott said: “He is a nice big horse and is a big chaser. That’s our first runner for the McNeill Family (owners), so it’s nice to start off on a good note.

“He was bought to be a big chaser, and whatever he does this year is only a bonus.

“We’ll keep it (plans) small.”

Joseph O’Brien and JJ Slevin combined to win the Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet Beginners Chase with 5-1 shot Deilginis.

Carrigeen Lotus (6-1) ran her rivals ragged in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Mares) Flat Race, for Dick and Liz Lalor.