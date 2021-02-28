Gordon Elliott ‘cooperating fully’ as IHRB investigate social media image

Irish racing’s reputation is under the cosh once again with a distasteful image emerging on social media of top trainer Gordon Elliott appearing to pose on top of a dead horse on his gallops.

Elliott, who is readying one of the strongest teams of Irish runners for the upcoming Cheltenham festival, has confirmed he is cooperating with an investigation into the matter by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Should it emerge that the picture is real, and not digitally altered as suggested by some on social media, the IHRB’s investigation is likely to provoke a Referrals panel hearing.

That could lead to Elliott being quizzed for a possible breach of Rule 272 which relates to preserving the good reputation of horse racing.

Rule 272(i) relates to how any person within the jurisdiction of the governing bodies can be sanctioned if found to have acted in a manner “prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horseracing”.

The sanctions open to the regulator include the suspension of a licence and/or a hefty fine.

Elliott, 42, is second only to Willie Mullins among Ireland’s most successful National Hunt trainers and was leading handler at the Cheltenham Festival in both 2017 and 2018.

Among his leading hopes for the upcoming festival are the unbeaten star Envoi Allen as well as the dual-Grand National winner Tiger Roll.

The image emerged on Saturday night and shortly afterwards the IHRB said the matter was under investigation.

Elliott later tweeted: “I’m aware of a photo in circulation on social media. The IHRB have been in contact with me regarding this photo and I will be cooperating fully with their investigation.”

The Co Meath trainer didn’t comment further and an IHRB spokesman said on Sunday: “The investigation is underway and it will be concluded as soon as possible.”

It is understood the image circulating was taken about two years ago.

It appears to show Elliott speaking on a phone while holding up two fingers in an apparent peace gesture and prompted heavy criticism of the trainer on various social media platforms.

Such attention on one of racing’s most high-profile figures is acutely embarrassing for a sport already reeling from a series of controversies in recent months.

Trainer Charles Byrnes is due to begin a six-month suspension later this week on the back of being seriously negligent in relation to his runner, Viking Hoard, being ‘nobbled’ with a sedative in Tramore in 2018.

The IHRB was also forced into an unreserved apology for shambolic scenes at the start of a race in Naas a month ago.

Shortly before that the regulator was criticised by Elliott after one of his runners failed to get a race in a stewards enquiry at Navan despite being carried off a straight line and being only beaten by a nose.

At the time Elliott described the consistency of stewards enquiries into interference as “barbaric”.

The rise of Elliott, a former amateur jockey with no family background in racing, has been one of the most spectacular success stories in racing over the last decade.

Having taken out a licence in 2006, he saddled his first winner at Perth in Scotland that year and famously hadn’t had a success in Ireland prior to Silver Birch’s surprise victory in the 2007 Aintree Grand National.

That propelled his meteoric rise up the training ranks and his success saw him become the principal trainer to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team.

Elliott trained O’Leary’s Don Cossack to win the 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup, one of 32 victories in all he has enjoyed at jump racing’s biggest festival.

Four of those came from his most famous runner, Tiger Roll, also winner of back to back Aintree Grand Nationals in 2018 and 2019.

He has made no secret of his ambition to dethrone Willie Mullins as champion trainer and their championship duels have been a highlight of the jumps campaign in recent seasons.

Elliott is a 7-2 second favourite to edge out his great rival Mullins as leading trainer again at Cheltenham which begins on March 16th.

A British Horseracing Authority spokesperson described the picture as “shocking.”

They said: “We hope the Irish authorities will quickly confirm how this shocking picture originated.

“Respect for horses is a fundamental value of our sport, contrary to the impression in this picture.

“The IHRB have assured us that the investigation will be carried out as quickly as possible and that they will keep us informed as more information becomes available.”