Gordon Elliott awaits verdict from IHRB hearing

Referrals committee meeting on Friday morning to decide fate of Irish trainer

Gordon Elliott’s IHRB hearing was held on Friday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Gordon Elliott’s hearing with the IHRB’s referrals committee was to get underway at 9.30am on Friday morning, with the Co Meath trainer awaiting his fate after a picture emerged of him sitting on a dead horse last weekend.

Elliott is currently barred from saddling runners in Britain by the BHA, pending the result of Friday’s hearing in Ireland.

He has seen horses such as Envoi Allen and Quilixios moved from his yard and is unlikely to have any runners at the Cheltenham Festival, which gets underway on March 16th.

More to follow.

