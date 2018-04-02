Getabird bounces back in fine style at Fairyhouse

Cheltenham Festival flop Getabird (evens) got his season back on track with an impressive victory in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was a red-hot favourite for the curtain-raising Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park last month, but faded tamely after cutting out much of the running.

He was the even-money favourite to show his true colours in this two-mile Grade Two and always appeared in control at the head of affairs under Paul Townend, ultimately skipping 12 lengths clear.

Draconien came from the rear to fill the runner-up spot and provide the champion trainer with a one-two.

Mullins said of Getabird: “He’s back to himself. Paul was brave on him and said he was going to ride him like that.

“He enjoyed himself out in front with his ears pricked all the way.

“Hopefully he’ll go to Punchestown now.”

Mullins and Townend combined to strike Grade Two gold again as 7-1 shot Coquin Mans claimed top honours in the Keelings Irish Strawberry Hurdle.

Runner-up to esteemed stablemate Melon at Down Royal in November, the six-year-old slipped up at Clonmel the following month and had not been seen in competitive action since.

Carrying the George Creighton silks made famous by Hurricane Fly, Coquin Mans raced on the pace throughout along with Forge Meadow.

There were still five horses in with a chance jumping the second flight from the finish, but Townend cut a confident figure in the saddle and his mount pulled clear for a comfortable five-and-a-half-length success.

Diamond Cauchois, the 7-2 favourite, filled second spot ahead of Let’s Dance in third.