‘Frozen and unfit for racing’ - Saturday’s Navan fixture cancelled

Navan, the sole Saturday card scheduled in Ireland, will not take place - after the course failed an 8am inspection, with the track “frozen and unfit for racing”.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board released the following statement on Saturday morning: “Following an inspection this morning, the track at Navan remains frozen and unfit for racing. With temperatures remaining low this morning, the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”

Sunday’s card at Thurles is also at risk with a precautionary inspection set for 8am tomorrow morning.

“Due to a Status Yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice, there will be an 8am precautionary inspection at Thurles tomorrow (Sunday) morning ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place on 24th January.

“The track is currently fit for racing and the going is soft.”

Thurles is due to host a pair of Grade Two contests including an appearance by the Grade One winner Colreevy in the Coolmore Sires Novice Chase.