‘Frozen and unfit for racing’ - Saturday’s Navan fixture cancelled

The track at Thurles is currently fit for racing and the going is soft ahead of Sunday’s card

Updated: 57 minutes ago

The track at Navan remains frozen and unfit for racing on Saturday. File photograph: Inpho

The track at Navan remains frozen and unfit for racing on Saturday. File photograph: Inpho

 

Navan, the sole Saturday card scheduled in Ireland, will not take place - after the course failed an 8am inspection, with the track “frozen and unfit for racing”.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board released the following statement on Saturday morning: “Following an inspection this morning, the track at Navan remains frozen and unfit for racing. With temperatures remaining low this morning, the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”

Sunday’s card at Thurles is also at risk with a precautionary inspection set for 8am tomorrow morning.

“Due to a Status Yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice, there will be an 8am precautionary inspection at Thurles tomorrow (Sunday) morning ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place on 24th January.

“The track is currently fit for racing and the going is soft.”

Thurles is due to host a pair of Grade Two contests including an appearance by the Grade One winner Colreevy in the Coolmore Sires Novice Chase.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.