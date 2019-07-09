Frankie Dettori to ride at Killarney festival next week

Frankie Dettori will be back in Kerry next week after confirmation that racing’s most recognisable star will ride at the Killarney festival next Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Italian jockey is enjoying a superb summer with seven Group One winners in the last six weeks and is set to ride this Saturday’s July Cup favourite Advertise at Newmarket.

Next week though Dettori will return to The Kingdom, 21 years after making an appearance at the now defunct Tralee track.

On that occasion he had three rides in front of a near 6,000-strong crowd, winning on the last of them, Allotrope, from which he obligingly performed his famed flying dismount.

It will be Dettori’s first time to Killarney but not the track’s first coup in bringing a world-renowned jockey to the famously picturesque location.

In 1991 Killarney’s then manager Finbarr Slattery, managed to attract Lester Piggott who won on three of five rides.

On Tuesday, Killarney’s current manger, Philip O’Brien, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Frankie ride at Killarney on Wednesday.

“He is a household name who transcends the confines of racing and we are delighted that racegoers will get the chance to see such a racing legend in the flesh.”

Dettori’s visit is another boost to Killarney’s profile which has been boosted by two of the last three Epsom Derby winners having won their very first races there.

Both Wings Of Eagles and this year’s ‘Blue Riband’ hero Anthony Van Dyck won their maidens as two year olds in Killarney.