Frankie Dettori gets another perfect tune out of Stradivarius to retain Gold Cup

Stradivarius successfully defended his Gold Cup crown to provide Frankie Dettori with a remarkable fourth successive victory on day three of Royal Ascot.

John Gosden’s star stayer enjoyed a faultless campaign in 2018 – winning the Yorkshire Cup, the Gold Cup, the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup to land a £1 million bonus through the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million.

The five-year-old added the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup back at Ascot in October to his seasonal haul, just for good measure, and picked up where he left off when battling to a second Yorkshire Cup victory last month.

With Dettori having already won the first three races on the card, Stradivarius was all the rage to add to his tally and supporters of the even-money favourite will have had few concerns for the duration of the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Jockey Frankie Dettori jumps off Stradivarius after winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Dee Ex Bee took the field along the way for a long way, but was being ridden along rounding the home turn, with Dettori still motionless in behind.

Just for a moment Stradivarius was caught in a pocket, but once the gap came, Gosden’s admirable chestnut quickened up smartly and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post a length to the good.

Dee Ex Bee (7-2) rallied to finish second, just a nose ahead of trainer Joseph O’Brien’s 66-1 shot Master Of Reality in third.

Dettori said: “What a horse, he got me out of trouble. He’s the horse for the big occasion and people love him.

“It’s great for everyone connected with the horse – every time he runs he delivers.”

Asked if he could go through the card, he replied: “I did it in 1996, so you never know.”