Franke Dettori secures 12th Group one of the season at Deauville

Advertise lands Prix Maurice de Gheest with Aidan O’Brien’s pair both out of the frame

Frankie Dettori won his 12th Group One of the season at Deauville. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Frankie Dettori won his 12th Group One of the season at Deauville. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

 

Aidan O’Brien’s two runners in Sunday’s Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville finished out of the frame as Frankie Dettori secured another stunning top-flight success on board Advertise.

The three-year-old colt justified favouritism from the 2017 race winner Brando with the O’Brien pair, Le Brivido and So Perfect, failing to make the money.

It continued Dettori’s stunning summer with the veteran Italian jockey making it 12 Group One victories in just over two months.

Advertise had contributed to that tally in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup in June and as a two-year-old landed the 2018 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

O’Brien was also out of luck on the international scene in New York on Friday night when his Athasi Stakes winner Happen finished runner up to Concrete Rose in the Saratoga Oaks.

O’Brien has four entries for the Bank Holiday Monday fixture at Naas and the best of them could be Love Bracelet in the opening juvenile maiden.

The daughter of Irish Oaks winner Bracelet was on the ‘wrong’ side of the draw in Royal Ascot’s Queen Mary on soft ground.

She faces Celtic Beauty who was runner up the Albany at that meeting but disappointed at Newmarket subsequently and has to cope with dropping back to the minimum trip.

O’Brien has Harpocrates in the following juvenile conditions event although this looks a hot event with Jessica Harrington’s Nope an interesting contender.

The filly won her maiden at Fairyhouse from Royal Dornoch and the latter progressed from that finish third in a Group race at Goodwood last week.

Cork’s National Hunt programme will see Tony Martin bid to continue his current good form with Luis Van Zandt in a handicap hurdle. Davy Russell looks a significant booking.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.