Franke Dettori secures 12th Group one of the season at Deauville

Aidan O’Brien’s two runners in Sunday’s Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville finished out of the frame as Frankie Dettori secured another stunning top-flight success on board Advertise.

The three-year-old colt justified favouritism from the 2017 race winner Brando with the O’Brien pair, Le Brivido and So Perfect, failing to make the money.

It continued Dettori’s stunning summer with the veteran Italian jockey making it 12 Group One victories in just over two months.

Advertise had contributed to that tally in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup in June and as a two-year-old landed the 2018 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

O’Brien was also out of luck on the international scene in New York on Friday night when his Athasi Stakes winner Happen finished runner up to Concrete Rose in the Saratoga Oaks.

O’Brien has four entries for the Bank Holiday Monday fixture at Naas and the best of them could be Love Bracelet in the opening juvenile maiden.

The daughter of Irish Oaks winner Bracelet was on the ‘wrong’ side of the draw in Royal Ascot’s Queen Mary on soft ground.

She faces Celtic Beauty who was runner up the Albany at that meeting but disappointed at Newmarket subsequently and has to cope with dropping back to the minimum trip.

O’Brien has Harpocrates in the following juvenile conditions event although this looks a hot event with Jessica Harrington’s Nope an interesting contender.

The filly won her maiden at Fairyhouse from Royal Dornoch and the latter progressed from that finish third in a Group race at Goodwood last week.

Cork’s National Hunt programme will see Tony Martin bid to continue his current good form with Luis Van Zandt in a handicap hurdle. Davy Russell looks a significant booking.